Gentle skin cleansers for acne-prone skin

A gentle cleanser that doubles up as a makeup remover

This one has been enjoying its popularity on social media sites for its effectiveness. Dermats have recognized this moisturizer to be an effective one. This mild, soap-free formula removes dirt, makeup, and impurities and also helps retain skin's moisture. It is water-based and does not block pores. To use - Thoroughly and gently massage the cleanser over your face, then rinse off or wipe off with a cotton pad or soft tissue for gentle yet effective cleansing. Suitable for the sensitive skin type, this one is scent-free, soap-free, and can be used as a light make-up remover

Prevents acne and improves skin’s moisture

This acne control face wash is soap and sulfate-free. Its unique formula with Zinc PCA manages oil build-up and cleanses your pores from deep within. While most face acne washes can irritate your skin and leave it dry after a few washes, this one helps in maintaining your skin moisture. Use twice daily to prevent your skin from breaking out. Suitable for sensitive, oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types, this dermatologist-tested face wash is everything you need in one bottle.

Restore and maintain your skin’s natural protection

This hydrating facial cleanser works by trapping ingredients within multi-layered vesicles that are slowly released, layer by layer throughout the day, penetrating deep into the skin to moisturize and nourish. Its formula includes ceramides that moisturize and soften your skin. More importantly, regular use of this cleanser helps restore and maintain the skin's natural protective function. To use - wet the skin with lukewarm water. Massage the cleanser into the skin in a gentle, circular motion for a few minutes and then rinse. Developed by dermatologists, this moisture-balancing cleanser is perfect for normal to dry skin.