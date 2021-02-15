Gentle shower gels for women

Feel soft and moisturised

We're huge fans of Pears soaps, but a sniff of the brand's shower gel might soon have you giving the prime spot in your daily shower lineup to the gentle body wash with 98% pure Glycerine. Its heavenly aroma smells fresh and familiar. A coin-sized amount of this 100% soap and paraben formula soon transforms from gel to soft, luxurious foam and removes 99.9% germs. Dermatologically tested and pH balanced, it gently cleanses your skin, leaving it feeling brighter and glowing after every wash.

EnergiseEnergise your senses

Infused with natural skin conditioning ingredients of Orange Peel Oil this body wash removes impurities without stripping the body of its natural oils. Aloe Vera delivers concentrated hydration for dry skin and gives you a nourishing bath experience. At the same time, the refreshing citrusy aroma of orange softens skin and boosts your mood. Free from parabens and not tested on animals, you can shop this product guilt-free. For a gentle perfume that stays with you the whole day try it today.

Love your skin with every wash

Get a shot of energising freshness infused with coconut oil and mimosa flower aroma body wash. Planet and skin-friendly, this mild formula has no sulphates, parabens, dyes and uses 100 per cent recycled bottles. The plant-based cleanser is vegan and works thoroughly and effectively to clean while leaving your skin deliciously soft and instantly refreshed. If you love the planet and want a product that will leave your skin feeling hydrated and loved, add this to your cart today.

Nourish your skin with this classic formula

This deeply nourishing body wash has a classic fragrance and a mild, gentle formula that is kind to your skin. Said to be better than bathing in milk, this helps maintain the skin's moisture barrier and lets you feel soft and cared for with each use. The large pump bottle gives you great value for money and makes it easy to dispense just the right amount needed every time. If you've tried every kind of moisturising wash under the sun and still find yourself coming right back to Dove, you've made a good choice.