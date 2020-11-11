Gentle face wash to keep acne-prone skin clean

Best face wash for oily skin

This beautifully formulated face cleanser is an old favourite that has been with many of us since our days in college. Transparent and with a compact flip-top bottle, it's easy to get just the right amount out whenever you need it. Suitable for oily skin, consistently using this product for a few weeks, gave us noticeably smoother skin. It worked well to help with flare-ups and is an affordable buy to add to your skincare regime.

Best face wash for sensitive skin

A skincare brand that has been recommended by dermatologists for over 70 years, they understand sensitive skin like few others. On our oily combination skin, we found it to be gentle and non-drying while leaving our skin feeling soft and smooth. We found it works better when massaged onto damp skin and is even great with cleansing sweat, grime and makeup. Affordable, accessible, and very effective, buy this if you want a product that ticks all the right boxes.

Best face wash for exfoliating

With unique packaging that includes a built-in brush, all you have to do to cleanse your skin is pump, massage and wash off. Great for getting off all kinds of dirt and grime, this clear cleanser is made with natural ingredients and is free from sulfates, parabens, SLS, Petroleum and artificial preservatives. We found it incredibly helpful to get off makeup at the end of the day as it gently exfoliates but doesn't leave your skin feeling stretched and dry. Buy this if you're looking for a dermatologically tested product that removes excess oil but keeps your skin's PH balance in check.

Best face wash for daily use skin

Pure and organic, this 100% natural face wash cleans thoroughly and is free from SLS, SLES, parabens and other harmful chemicals. We used it morning and evening and are glad to say that our skin felt smooth and clean. Because it moisturises as it cleans, this cleanser is gentle on the skin, making it particularly perfect for people with oily to combination skin and helps with breakouts. Buy this one if you are looking to add natural acne-fighting ingredients like Tea Tree extracts, neem and basil to your skincare regime problems.