Gentle breast pumps to collect milk

Massage cushion stimulator

A transparent manual breast pump that allows you to lean forward while pumping and the soft massage cushion stimulates the flow of milk in a gentle yet effective manner. It has a very simple assembly which can be dismantled without any major effort and can be cleaned and sterilized very easily. If you are looking for a simple make and easy cleaning breast pump, Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump is the best buy.

Gentle and quick working

This breast pump is extremely lightweight thus a very easily portable one. It has a specially designed duckbill valve along with a silicon pad and a large cushion, ensuring the milk gets collected directly into the container thus there is no spillage and leakage of the milk. It very gently pumps out the milk, alleviating the pain and saves labour with its ergonomic handle. Dr Trust Manual Baby Breast Feeding Milk Breast Pump - 6001is best for the others who have a very busy schedule.

Three level suction adjustment

A breast pump made of BPA free food grade plastic and silicon that is safe for boiling and sterilization. This manual pump has three different levels of suction intensity - mild, gentle and strong that can be switched easily according to the requirement of the mother. It is made of very few parts thus can be assembled in an easy and quick way along with the compact design of the pump that can be carried easily in any handbag. The three ranges of suction intensity levels that LuvLap Manual Breast Pump provides makes it a must buy product.

Mimics natural baby nursing

A breast pump is a beautiful yellow and white combination having a base stand for the milk collecting container, features a two-phase expression technology that gives more milk in less time. It mimics a baby’s natural nursing which allows faster let-down and consistent milk flow is a single pump making it very convenient to use. If you are looking for a breast pump to be used occasionally, Medela Harmony Breast Pump is the best pick for you.