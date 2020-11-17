Garment steamer to keep your clothes wrinkle-free

For a professionally pressed look

Perfect for times when you want to get things done fast, this steamer heats up and is ready to use in just 45 seconds. A noteworthy feature of this device is that it allows you to steam and iron all kinds of clothes by adjusting the amount of steam required depending on the fabric. This 1800W garment steamer comes fitted with a sturdy set of wheels that allow you to effortlessly roll it to where it's required and while giving the unit excellent stability.

Ideal for use in showrooms as well as at home, this highly-rated product makes for an excellent purchase.

Easy crease removal

This product helps you to give your clothes the care they deserve, while it's steam delivery system guarantees not to burn your expensive garments. Apart from providing more stability, the adjustable double poles make sure that you won't have any trouble getting wrinkles out of long clothes like kurtas and gowns. Apart from its easy to use functions, we really love that this device comes fitted with a large steaming plate that allows you to work on large clothes with fewer strokes.

For a user-friendly product that gives you a perfectly ironed look every time, this one has our stamp of approval.

Powerful heavy-duty performance

With 2400 watts of power, this ultra-premium product lets you experience garment steaming like never before. Fitted with a 2.5 L water tank, this device enables you to steam large garments without having to worry about refilling it frequently. A feature you're sure to appreciate is the inbuilt pressure pump that helps you get consistently great steam without leaving your clothes damp. While the multiple vents allow you to get uniform steam, the stainless steel brush includes a heating coil which lets you use it as an iron to tackle tough creases.

For an outstanding performance with a premium appeal, choose this steamer.

Value for money

Using just 1600W of power, this handy steamer includes several great features. This fantastic device lets you choose from four levels of steam functions to get flawless results no matter what fabric you're ironing. While helping you steam garments of all sizes, the premium adjustable pole that comes with a 360-degree rotating hangar quickly folds away making the product compact and for easy storage. Designed with features to keep you safe, this product also includes sensors that automatically switch off the heating coils if the water runs out.

If you're looking for an affordable way to get wrinkle-free clothes, this product is your best bet.