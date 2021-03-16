Gaming tables for every gamer out there

The Basic Gaming Table

If you are someone who has never owned a gaming oriented table then BUILDbox Gaming Table is the one for you to start with. It is 22 inches wide, 48 inches in length and 29 inches in height. It comes with a subtle graphic design on the top to give off that gamer vibe. The frame is made of metal and the tabletop is wood which is crafted for precision fit. The whole thing is powder coated and is scratch and water resistant.

Multipurpose Computer Table

XTREAM PRO Multipurpose Computer Table supports a single monitor upto 43 inches or dual monitors of 27 inches each. The whole frame is made of metal which provides strong support and the table top is made of engineered wood which is coated with a special UV heat coat that also makes it scratch and water resistant. These tables have theme based top so you can pick one that makes up for your style. Also comes with a headphone rest mount attached.

The ROG

Again, this table can hold upto 47 inches with a single monitor or 27 inches in dual monitor setup. It is rectangular in shape and comes with ASUS ROG theme engraved with UV coating on the top which makes it water, dust & scratch resistant helping it sustain for years to come. Tabletop platform is made of 18 mm Action tesa high-grade wood. It also comes with zip ties and screws so you can disassemble and reassemble it anywhere you want.

The Master (L-Shaped Corner Desk)

Now this is an L shaped corner desk that helps in placement of your desktop, monitor along with your laptop and any other additional electronics accessories you want. It is 61 inches in length on the longer side and 43” on the shorter side. Eureka Ergonomic L-Shaped Corner Desk comes with a mouse pad, adjustable leveling foot pads and an allen wrench for easy assembly at your home. The tabletop is clean and minimal with no custom design or anything as such. Suitable for designer homes or places where you shoot videos regularly featuring computer tables.