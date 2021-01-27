Future ready desk lamps you'll want on your table today

Technology at your fingertips

Marketed as a smart appliance this desk lamp comes with all the bells and whistles. Downloading the smart app lets you choose the colour of light you prefer, yellow or white. We found it easy to pair this lamp with an Alexa device to enable voice control for a hands free experience. It has a minimalistic design that looks elegant on any table. At just 25.8 centimetres in height and 14.8 centimetres in width, it does not take up valuable desk space. If you’re looking to level up from a normal table lamp, this one is a great pick.

Stylish and portable

With a USB charged battery that stays charged for hours, this lamp is definitely one of the best in its class. The lamp neck is flexible and can be rotated 360 degrees, making it easy to direct light just where you want it. Weighing just 400 gms it can be moved around with ease. The base has a built-in pen stand as well as a holder for your mobile phone giving the lamp added purpose.This lamp has a rechargeable battery making it attractive to those looking for portability. The easy to recharge battery makes this lamp super attractive to anyone looking for easy portability around the house.

Elegance in design

This desk lamp has 3 different light modes to choose from. Choose from soft lighting which acts almost like a night light, low brightness when you need that little bit extra to high brightness for studying or reading. The silicone tube holding the lamp head is flexible and bends to all angles. Rechargeable by a USB port it easily includes a long-lasting battery for long use. Scientifically designed to emit a non-flicking natural light, this lamp reflects the light sideways and provides a bright, uniform, and more natural light. Now all you need to work for long hours without straining your peepers is this elegant desk lamp.

Crafted for music lovers

Powered by a 1200 mAh battery with 8 hours of running playtime this fun desk lamp sets itself apart from others due to the compact speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 allows you to connect with your mobile devices, PC, laptop, TV and game console. A touch control power button equipped with 15 different settings allows you to change the light sensitivity to your liking. Its sleek design with a brushed finish adds a touch of class to any desk. The gooseneck design allows limitless motion control and flexibility. But if you’re looking for a lamp that also gives you the easy functionality of a bass thumping speaker, grab this one now.