Funky leather wristwear for men

Anchor charm wrap bracelet

A very stylish looking leather bracelet that is black in colour having a very shiny finish. It is three layered with two braided layers and one having an anchor charm that has a glossy finish. The black and silver combination looks very cool and classy. It is perfect to be worn everyday on any casual t-shirt and jeans.University Trendz Latest Collection Leather Charm Friendship Bracelet has an easy and secure twist and push in locking system.

A set of 5 bracelets

This product is a set of five bracelets that can be worn one at a time or stacked up together for a very cool and trendy look. It is handcrafted from genuine leather and is stretchable to suit any wrist size. It is in black colour with glossy finish and a leaft charm that makes it look very stylish. Shining Diva Fashion Genuine Leather Bracelet Wraps Casual Skin Friendly Bracelets for Men Boys is perfect for party wear.

Evil eye charm bracelet

A top quality make bracelet that will never fade its colour, is anti allergic and is skin friendly. This multicoloured bracelet is various beads stacked up in it with a medium sized evil eye charm in the center. The bracelet is adjustable having a very boho and artistic vibe in it and comes in the size of 30cm. Yellow Chimes Bulles Eye Leather Wrap Bracelet for Men and Boys Casual Wear Fashion Jewellery is a perfect gift item.

Simple and minimalistic

If you are looking for a simple and plain leather bracelet without any beads and charm, you will definitely love this bracelet. It has a very classic and elegant design that will never go out of trend and will alway remain fashionable. It is a stack of five leather bands in various shades of black and brown that can be paired up with any kind of outfit.RICH AND FAMOUS Bronze Leather Multistrand Bracelet for Men is suitable for wedding, engagement, prom, dinner party, birthday party, any occasion where you want to be more charming.