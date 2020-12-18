Funky joggers for men to become the center of attention

Different vibes

The FUGAZEE Men’s Crime Scene Joggers are available in the following sizes – S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL. Its care instructions include giving it a simple hand wash only. It has a slim fit and comes in the colour black. These joggers are made of cotton. The reason it’s being referred to as crime scene joggers is because of the yellow straps that hang from the side of the joggers, having ‘crime scene’ written on it! This jogger looks quite funky and cool, and will give you a different vibe when you go jogging everyday!

100% Cotton

The Romano 100% Cotton Men’s Jogger’s Trackpants is available in six colours – awesome camouflage, best olive green, cool beige, dashing navy blue, pick purple and fantastic black. Sizes are plenty, right from S to 9XL! These joggers are made of high quality cotton fabric that is highly absorbent, and helps you stay cool longer. It has an elasticated waist band, which helps to keep the hemline firm and the drawstring allows you to tighten it as per your requirements. It also has cuffed ankles that provides a snug fit in the ankle area!

Dry fit

The Finz Men’s Slim Fit Joggers is available in two colours – black and blue. Its care instructions include giving it a simple hand wash. They come with a brand logo and the joggers are made of lycra, having two side pockets.These dry fit pants are ideal for those looking to buy a pair of gym pants or yoga pants, because these breathable pants ensure you stay comfortable and cool for longer hours at a stretch, thanks to its stretchable material. Also, the pockets allow you to store essentials such as a wallet and phone with ease!

Mid-rise joggers

The ARCHER Men’s Slim Fit Joggers is available in two colours – black and navy. The sizes available are – S, M, L and XL. These pants can be machine washed. They are slim fit and made of 100% cotton. The pants have cool graphic prints on one side and has a drawstring closure system. These full length joggers can be worn casually, when gyming, out for a run or even when going for a long jog. Since they’re made of cotton, they’re extremely comfortable and wont cause discomfort even if worn for long hours.