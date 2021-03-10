Fun musical toys for babies

Pull Along Car

Lakshya India has a wooden musical pull-along toy cute joker. It is a drumming pull-along car with the attached string. This is a Beautiful wooden pull-along toy that creates sound while dragging with string with special mechanism. No batteries required. The Sound of drum creates while pulling along this beautiful joker with a special wooden mechanism that requires no batteries. Made of natural wood and color makes it eco-friendly in nature. No sharp edges as per child’s safety. This helps develop your child's cognition and develop pattern recognition. Develops children's hand-eye coordination, spatial thinking, and imagination. This beautifully hand-made product is also the best gifting option for your child ones on their special occasion like birth days or any happy moments.

Tumble Monkey

Sky Tech brings this Dancing and Spinning Rolling Doll Tumble Monkey Toy with Voice Control. It is a Banana Monkey with Musical Toy, Light and Sound Effects and Sensor. This monkey will restart when you clap near him, it has sensor. Cool lighting, dynamic sound effects, open the back switch of the little monkey, open cheerful music and colorful lights, play more interesting. The little monkey is cute and cute, holding a simulated banana to attract your baby's attention. Electric flipper, guide crawling, install battery, start switch, the little monkey can advance, retreat, turn the bucket, lead the baby to crawl. Make children feel and touch the little monkey and the running sound, which can inspire the children's curiosity about the outside world.

Engine Toy train

VIKAS GIFT GALLERY brings this Bump and Go Musical Engine Toy Train with 4D and Sound. This fun and smart toy enhance the child's curiosity. The toy train is great for Brain development because of the musical train with light. It has Wonderful music and beautiful lights. The toy requires 3 AA batteries which are not included in the pack. Sense of touch exercise sight train engine with 3D lights and music lights of the engine will reflect on the floor and on the ceiling also. Train engine turns automatically when dashing with anything. Thomas comes to life with phrases, whistles, and fun train sounds, each features a working LED light all around and as it moves along you'll hear a 'chug chug' or different sound.

Tricycle toy

Zest 4 Toyz brings stunt tricycle bump and go toy with 4D lights, dancing toy. It is battery Operated Toy. Zest 4 Toyz Stunt Tricycle with 4D lights have 360-degree rotating movement. The materials are safe as it is Made from ABS Plastic, non-toxic and with extremely vivid colors and bright light and melodious sound. This toy uses 3 AA batteries which are not included in the package. Make sure the batteries are in the right position and tighten the battery box cover. The bump-and-go technology Enables the STUNT TRICYCLE to change its direction automatically after bumping into an object or obstacle. This makes the STUNT TRICYCLE remain in constant motion without the need for remote control.