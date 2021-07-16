Train your fine motor skills

Building a tower, such as the one in Jenga, helps improve fine motor skills. This game is good for young children of ages six and up, as it will increase their fine motor skills. This game is mainly about coordination, in which players take turns removing and replacing wooden blocks (one at a time) from a tower. Playing this game with young children will not only help develop their hand-eye coordination but also fine-tune yours as well. Buy this game and not only have fun but develop skills as well.

Provides hours of fun and entertainment

Uno is a card game that’s suitable for everyone. You can play this game anytime, anywhere. Playing Uno will keep you thoroughly entertained and provide hours of fun and entertainment for the whole family or friends. In this game, the players learn how to manipulate the game and use their cards strategically, thereby promoting strategic thinking and planning. It also provides kids with a fun way to learn to count and do basic mathematics, as this game requires you to count all the time. Get this game and recall your childhood memories.

Classic game to build concentration

This game is a unique combination of fun and learning. Ludo provides an excellent opportunity for kids who are shy or quiet, by allowing them to think creatively, and create an opportunity to connect and open up and build self-confidence. The snakes and ladders game has a number written on every space making it ideal for learning to recognize numbers. The game includes a multicolored play board, special dice, and 252 meaning/definition cards. A classic game for some weekend fun with the family.

Fun game with family and friends

This game can be played with two to more than twenty players at a time and can go on for hours. It is simple, interactive and hilarious. This game has 3 simple steps - take a twist, draw a card and make them guess. Well, that's not all, there are 18 twists in this game, which will make you sing, dance, act, story-tell, draw and a lot more. An absolutely fun game to play with friends and family. Buy this game and show the Bollywood and filmy sides of you.