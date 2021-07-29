2-sided

This Meneflix Magnetic Dartboard Reversible is a two-sided bullseye game. The darts are magnetic and is great for kids and families to spend a leisurely time. It has designs drawn on both sides and is absolutely safe for kids. Also, the wall will not get damaged with this one. The flexible cloth-covered board protects the wall or furniture behind it and rolls up to store conveniently. It can be hung anywhere you want with the stripe on top of the board. This will be a great game for kids and they will remain engaged for a long time.

Extra safe

The FlexZone Magnetic Score Dartboard Kit comes with a safety dartboard with 6 soft darts. It’s great for the whole family to have fun, both indoor and outdoor. It also makes for a great birthday gift and is a great game for parties. The magnetic dart board comes with quality, durable magnetic darts that stick every time. These won’t damage your walls or hurt your children, and are great for all ages and skill levels. Now, get all your friends and family together and learn the game of darts in safe way.

Multiple Uses

This Magnetic Dartboard has great quality. The board is large enough to look great on any wall. The darts are magnetic hence the board or the wall will not get damaged. Also, this is very easy to hang and it light in weight. The best feature of this board is its quality and durability. This dartboard uses a powerful magnet to hold darts in place, eliminating the dangers associated with sharp points. This dart set is safe for children aged 6 and up and plenty of fun for teens and grown-ups.

Heavy and balanced

High Trusted Magnetic Dartboard makes a great addition to your game room. The board is large enough to look great on any wall. The darts are magnetic hence the board or the wall will not get damaged. Also, this is very easy to hang. The board weighs slightly heavy which makes it well-balanced. The best feature of this board is that it is durable.