Fun and cool alcohol holders

Antique design

Antique and Elegant looking Handicraft. It made up of Metal. This Iron Bicycle Shaped Wine, Alcohol, beer Bottle Holder is a golden colour stand. It is Hand crafted using a mix of age-old artisan ship and contemporary styling which makes the product for each of its buyer since it gives them a unique product every time. It is Powder Coated to give perfect rustic look. It 100% Best Product and made of good quality material. It is Made in India and Manufactured here as well by Antique Export. The Metal construction promises lasting use.

Wooden decanter

This product by I Steel is a Wooden Decanter with Stand. Serve your alcohol in style with this teak wood decanter that is styled on real wine barrels. It gives a very different and rich look with a corked top and a tap to pour your favourite drink this decanter fits in perfectly in your next party. It is a small holder with 12 cm diameter and 14 cm of depth. It is a decanter which has a modern touch. The wood quality is high and durable. The Approximate capacity of this decanter is about 1 litre. The Openings of this decanter is a Corked top and plastic tap in front with metallic men figures holding barrel.

4 bottle liquor dispenser

SBE presents this 30ml Wall Mounted 4-station Liquor Dispenser. It is a Multicolour holder. The Installation of the dispenser is simple, easy to operate. It can be fixed on wall, and it holds the bottle upside down. The perfect home bar accessory but it is also ideal for Sprite. It also limits how much of your alcohol people are drinking. The quality of this dispenser is really good and makes the dispenser long lasting. The Bar Butler 4 bottle shot dispenser is a great way to pour a perfect shot every time. After assembly, the height is about 36cm. it is made of plastic, stainless steel and food grade material.

Wooden rack shelf

HOKIPO brand brings this Foldable Wooden Wine Rack Organizer Display Shelf which has the following dimensions: 45 X 31 X 12cm. The capacity of this stand is 10 bottles. It has carbonized Colour and no Oil Paint is used. For a longer shelf life, it is better to store the wine bottles horizontally to keep the cork moist. If the bottle is placed upright, the cork will be dry, and make the air into the bottle to affect the quality of wine. This wine rack is made of pine, which is environmental and durable. Its foldable design offers a convenience to store it when not in use, portable and to save space. Each connection reinforces with high quality screws, and the diamond honeycomb shape makes it firm and artistic.