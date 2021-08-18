Eco friendly

Panasonic 6.7 kg Built-in Heater Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

aim to save as much water with its water reuse technology while giving your clothes the cleanest wash. Based on an Ergonomic design, the opening has been made wider for easier loading/unloading of large items. The ActiveFoam System creates fine, high-density foam before the washing cycle starts. The foam lifts separate and removes dirt particles from deep within the fibers. An attached built-in heater, under the tub, heats the water which stimulates the detergent enzymes, making it more effective to clean dirt and stains. Washes clothes with 60°C water to eliminate bacteria attached to the fabric.

Soft curl design

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is perfect for different washing styles. The 6 Wash Programs: Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, Eco Tub Clean help you choose the washing according to your need. The Diamond Drum’s unique “soft curl” design washes clothes very effectively, while treating them with care. A Magic Filter effectively gathers the particles from your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner and the India-specific mode gives clothes a rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons.

Waterfall technology

Leave washing to the experts with Amazon Basics 7.5kg Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines. It is equipped with 8 Pre-Set Wash Programs, a compact cabinet with a massive tub and fuzzy logic. Smart features like an automatic water level, cloth amount and imbalance sensor make everyday washing hassle-free and convenient.The AmazonBasics automatic washing machine is equipped with advanced waterfall technology for effective cleaning and extra care of delicate fabrics. Stainless Steel Drum with Diamond technology handles high spin speeds to ensure better drying without damage.

Storing facility

Is running water a problem in your area? Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine’s aqua store feature allows for storing water in the tub for the next wash when there is the uncertainty of tap water. Now get 20% better cleaning with the new Spiro Wash Action. This advanced Wash motion washes clothes in a unique circular motion giving them a complete through wash. The 12 wash programs are designed to wash different fabric types perfectly. Zero Pressure Fill technology ensures that the washtub gets filled 50% faster even if the water pressure is as low as 17mPa.