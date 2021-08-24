Multiple features

If you are looking for a fully automatic washing machine then bring home the Godrej WTA EON 620 A Top Load Washing Machine. It makes your work a lot easier with its incredible features. With different wash programs, you can now get the benefit of different wash programs. The auto-balance system stops the washing machine if it senses any imbalance in the wash load. The feature prevents the wear and tear of your clothes. It also has a fuzzy logic feature that uses the washing machine’s microcomputer to determine the wash cycle and the water as per the load. The dry tap protection feature helps you know if the flow of running water is reduced or stops and the smart i-Wash Technology has an intelligent micro-computer that controls all operations correctly to ensure a perfect wash. It is equipped with fuzzy load and quality sensing to see if the water level and wash cycle are appropriate for the wash load.

Filter treatment

This IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is affordable and offers a high wash quality. Water is energized by the aqua energize feature. The filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a better wash. A magical cleaning experience that is tough on stains and gentle on fabrics. The triadic pulsator cleaning engine and bi-axial rotation work together with aqua energy to make clothes sparkle. The inbuilt smart weight sensor automatically weighs the load, adjusting settings accordingly to save water and detergent and the lint tower filter traps lint and loose microfibres during washing, which otherwise go into the drain, impacting the environment. Can be easily removed and cleaned at regular intervals.

Superior cleaning

You do not have to face any issue while doing your laundry when you opt for this german engineered Bosch Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. This 6.5kg washing machine is perfect for a family of 3 members. Its 680 RPM speed ensures superior cleaning of your dirty garments without damaging the fabric. With its 8 wash programs, it lets you choose different modes according to the fabric of your cloth. The PowerWave wash system is an intelligent wave drum movement with a dynamic water flow system that cleans even the toughest stains.

Durable material

Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is rustproof and a shockproof material is used for the safety of the user and high durability of the machine. This Onida washer has 8 wash programs to suit your washing requirements. Its interiors are a combination of beauty and technology. The inner tub is made of a classy crystalized look which gives your machine higher spin speeds thus removing more; water from clothes and makes your laundry dry easily. The aqua saver function of this washing machine reduces the consumption of water and also adjusts the duration of wash cycles to deliver a power-efficient wash.