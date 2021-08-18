Inverter style

Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

comes with a powerful Hygiene Steam cycle which improves the cleaning quality of the wash.Protect your clothes from being damaged. The Diamond Drum’s unique “soft curl” design washes clothes very effectively while treating them with care. The ceramic heater protects itself from the build-up of water-scale deposits. Multiple Wash options like Quick, Cotton, Wool and delicate give you the option of choosing the right washing method for your cloth.

Float ball tech

Get the cleanest wash with IFB 6 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It has many special features like Aqua Energie in which Water is energized by this built-in device. The filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a softer wash. It also removes allergens, giving you fresh, clean clothes that keep allergies at bay. The Float Ball Valve lets the water out while keeping the detergent in. This technology prevents wastage and enhances the wash.

Faster drying

LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine has a high rotating speed of 1200 rpm which helps in faster drying of clothes and comes with 10 washing programs. Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean. Smart Diagnosis Technology helps you detect 86 problems by just connecting your washing machine to the SmartThinQ app on your smartphone. Get rid of stubborn stains and allergens. The Heater can heat water up to 60°C to remove any type of stain and keep your clothes free from germs and bacteria.

Wash Wizard

Panasonic 8.0 Kg 5 Star Wifi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine provides convenience with the AI-enabled Miraie App. With intelligent and unique features such as the Wash Wizard, the Washing Machine enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set Wash profiles through the Miraie App. Featuring an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, the new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. This connected Washing Machine can also be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Equipped with a built-In Heater maintains a high water temperature during washing to effectively wash off stains that are hard to remove with cold water along with a scrub-wash effect.