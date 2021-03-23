Fridge covers with utility pockets

Dustproof cover

KOMTO Designer Waterproof Dust Free Refrigerator Fridge Top Cover to enhance the beauty of your kitchen area with this unique and high-quality material. It comes in a colourful pattern. The colour combination & design of this cover is quite attractive & elegant. There are 6 utility pockets to keep your daily essentials at the reach of your hands. You can clean easily with any wet or dry cloth and the product is made of very good quality fabric material of a beautiful modern design and pattern. So you can go for it and keep your refrigerator safe from dust and stains helping it work more efficiently and more durable.

Quality design

Factcore Brown Teddy Fridge top cover specially designed to keep the fridge top clean and look colourful. Fridge Top Cover to enhance the beauty of your Kitchen Area with this unique and high-quality Material. It comes in a colourful floral pattern in brown colour, the dimension of the product is length x breadth ( 21 X 39 Inches). The colour combination & design of this cover is quite attractive & elegant. It is easy to wash & clean and will protect the surface from everyday scratches, wear & tear and dust. When you spend so much on your refrigerator then do not compromise on protecting it.

Waterproof cover

Marine Pearl is the leading brand in home improvement, sports, stationery & fashion products. Marine Pearl was born out of a passion for an original design and the desire to create products for every home. These bring thoughts & creativity to everyday items. Our products are available in 28 Countries. Products made understanding your lifestyle and adding colours & joy to your life. Marine Pearl fridge top cover is uniquely crafted with high-quality fabric which makes your kitchen more beautiful. This refrigerator top cover is waterproof, stain-free & dust free which can be easily cleaned with any wet or dry cloth. And it is a durable material made with durable fabric which is stain-free & dust free.

Elegant design

Kanushi Industries presents the Fridge Top Cover to enhance the beauty of your kitchen area with this unique and high-quality material. It comes with 6 utility pockets and 3 on each side of the cover. The colour combination & design of this cover is quite attractive & elegant. It is easy to wipe & clean and will protect the surface from everyday scratches, wear & tear and dust. No more compromise on protecting your refrigerators with Kanushi Industries Fridge Top Cover.