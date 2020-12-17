Fresh aromatic oil diffusers for a fragrant atmosphere

Electric lamp diffuser

Lyallpur Stores has this Ceramic Handmade Electric Lamp Diffuser. The Burning Pot has 10 ml Fragrance Oil capacity. It can be used at Home, Office, Spa, Gyms or you can even Gift this to someone. Adding an appropriate amount of water in the groove of the essential oil warmer, then a few drops of essential oils, switch on, it exudes a pleasant fragrance in the air. This product is breakable & fragile, handle with care. Being an aroma burner, this product heats up quickly. Use as a night light in the night, warm light in black, accompany you to a sweet dream. When it is not used as an aromatherapy furnace, can be placed on the porch or ornament shelf, which is an elegant artwork, nice home decorations.

Great Gift

This product by Asian is an Aura Electric Diffuser for Home. It comes with 10 ml of Aroma Oil in Fragrance of Rose & Lavender. Asian Aura Maintain their high Slandered in packing , product safety and customer satisfaction. Aroma Diffuser can be used in offices or cabins, home, powder rooms. It is a great product for gifting to your beloved ones or for various occasions like House Warming Party, Christmas, Eid, Diwali, Easter, Valentine’s Day, New Year, Wedding Ceremonies. It is good to use as an air freshener and also a great piece for decor. Rosy Romance & English Lavender oil has calming effect that reduces anxiety and stress also known as antidepressant.

Night lamp

Deeshee has this Glass Aroma Night Lamp. It has an electric plug bn Burner with air fragrance and aroma diffuser for home, office and spa. Let the air around you deliver a suitably light and refreshing fragrance to your home interiors, revitalizing your mind, body and soul! Well-being in its purest state, it's an ideal way to keep your home smelling divine, no matter what the season. It is 100% safe for kids and elderly and works to gradually strengthen their vulnerable immune system by providing cleaner air to breathe. Creating a truly meaningful and memorable experience for you and your guests alike, is a job well done by this oil diffuser. Place it in the bedroom, living room, and even bathroom.

Ceramic diffuser

Nualoha brings Ceramic Electric Scented Oil Diffuser. It is a Handcrafted Aromatherapy Essential Oil Burner with a Fragrance Lamp. It is for Home, Office, Spa or Hotel. Use as a night light in the night, warm light in black, accompany you to a sweet dream. When it is not used as an aromatherapy furnace, can be placed on the porch or ornament shelf, which is an elegant artwork, nice home decorations. Well-being in its purest state, it’s an ideal way to keep your home smelling divine, no matter what the season. Creating a truly meaningful and memorable experience for you and your guests alike is a job well done by this oil diffuser.