Best toner for dry skin

Aimed at improving your skin health, this natural rose water is perfect after cleansing and just before you apply a moisturiser. It is refreshing and makes skin feel soft by hydrating it and locking in the existing moisture. Moreover, its antioxidant properties help in improving signs of ageing and keep the skin toned and supple. This rosewater is a natural toner and is suitable for cleansing the skin twice a day. Backed by a solid reputation of protecting and helping skin and at a great value price, it’s a must-try for those with dry skin.

Pure rose water face and body mist

Rosewater effortlessly mixes aromatherapy and skincare to give you the best of both worlds. This rosewater from the roses of Kannauj in North India is a natural astringent that cleanses and tightens the pores. It is also helpful in balancing the skin’s pH levels and controlling oil production for oily skin. Also, when sprayed directly on your face, it relieves tiredness and soothes the eyes. Ideal for spritzing on your face and body any time you need a quick pick-me-up, get this to refresh your skin through the day.

Pure and natural rose water

Rosewater is used for many different reasons, like its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In a pinch, it also works as an antiseptic and can calm down a skin irritation quickly. The ultra-fine mist is easily distributed thanks to the spray top, while the simple two-ingredient formula makes it great even for those with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a rosewater spray to keep in your purse or carry-on, look no further than this pure, natural and steam-distilled choice.

Refreshing rose water for all skin types

Adding a rosewater spray to your skincare regime is a fantastic idea. This product, made with rose extracts and other essential components, has numerous benefits. It works as a natural cleanser that removes dirt and also as a toner that tightens the skin. This enriched rose water can be added to homemade face packs for a cooling effect or to keep your skin dewy fresh all through the day. The compact packaging and spray top make it a convenient buy for anyone who’s always on the go.