RFID blocking wallet

This wallet comes with an advanced RFID secure technology to protect your information from unauthorized scans. It is made of high-quality genuine leather with twill fabric on the inside. There are 7 built-in credit card slots and one transparent card window to conveniently store your driving license or office ID card. The finger cut out makes it easy to pull out and use your card whenever you need it. Stylish and secure, you get the best of both worlds from this product. Ideal to gift your loved one, it even comes with a gift box.

Stylish wallet with zipper pocket

This men’s wallet is thin, slim and flexible and will slide into your pocket easily. It has debit and credit card compartments, as well as a currency compartment that helps you to neatly arrange your essentials. Additionally, there is a zippered coin pocket to store your coins safely. An easy access transparent ID compartment helps you store your ID card or driving license and display them easily. Made from durable leather, it prevents easy wear and tears. If you’re looking for a long-lasting wallet, this is it.

Classic design for everyday use

You can keep all your essentials neatly organized in this classic yet stylish wallet. This wallet has a unique design and is compact in size to fit in your pocket or your travel bag. It is a typical bifold wallet, with a button closure inside which opens to reveal an extra flap. It has sufficient compartments to store your cards, coins and currency. The zippered compartment gives you ample space to keep important bills or notes and a compartment to keep a photo of a loved one. Classically styled, this wallet is great for daily use.

Branded wallet for your essentials

This wallet offers superior styling, quality and value to consumers worldwide. It is crafted with immaculate precision, made with genuine imported leather and consists of woven lining on the inside. It has a spacious interior with distinct slots to hold all your essentials in a well-organized way. It has a beautiful design and the Tommy Hilfiger flag logo embossing with branding details makes it unique. If you’re looking to splurge a little on a premium product, add this to your cart today.