Contemporary jewellery for every occasion

Designed by Zaveri Pearls, this set of jewellery personifies elegance. The set contains a necklace and a pair of earrings both showcasing a similar leaf twig design. The base metal is silver-plated and studded with Austrian diamonds. Though the features are subtle, the bling and sparkle of the diamonds are enough to garner attention and appreciation. You should get this set of Austrian diamond jewellery if you need something to go well with Indian ethnic as well as western outfits.

Perfect for traditional outfits

Silver-plated and studded with Austrian diamonds, this necklace showcases a princess-style design. Staying true to its style name, the necklace and the drop earrings paired with it look truly royal. Because the necklace is silver-plated, it requires special care while handling and storing. The necklace is quite dressy and goes well with ethnic Indian wear, especially ones with open or wider necklines. This necklace and earring set is the one for you if you’re in search of accessories that’ll look stunning on dressy evening wear.

Stylish pearl and diamond jewellery

This bib-style necklace by YouBella is perfect for those who’re in love with the rose gold jewellery trend. It is designed to look elegant, but still look bold and make a statement. The necklace has a floral pattern adorned with pearls and diamonds. The earrings too form a cluster similar to the necklace which is held together by a wide-loop chain and a hook. Buy this set of earrings and necklace for its unique pearl and diamond design set in rose gold toned metal.

Elegant jewellery to match any outfit

A riviere type necklace that comes paired with matching drop earrings, this one will certainly be everyone’s favourite at the first glance. The design is luxurious given that it is studded with American diamonds and stones that are like emeralds. The silver-plated necklace sits perfectly around the neck and is a great pick on both ethnic as well as western outfits of complementing colours. This one will tick all your boxes if you’re looking for a set of quality fine jewellery that goes with neutral coloured outfits.