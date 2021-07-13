Get uniform, energy-efficient cooling

This 190-litre refrigerator has a 3-star energy rating and offers direct cooling with advanced inverter technology. This makes it more energy-efficient, durable and silent. Toughened glass shelves means you can place large utensils of food without worrying about breaking and cracks. The chiller tray fits five 1-litre water bottles comfortably, while the 2.25 litre bottle storage means you always have cold water when you need it. Besides, if you do your grocery shopping once a week, this jumbo vegetable tray makes it easy to stock up.

Reliable cooling for small households

This 198-litre stabilizer-free operation means it works very steadily and reliably, and prevents electrical damage or shorting if there are any voltage fluctuations. It additionally has a base stand drawer that stores all your food items that don't need cooling, such as potatoes and onions. Store heavy items much more conveniently and safely, thanks to the toughened glass shelves. Environmentally friendly, it can run on solar energy panel generated electricity and on home inverters as well during a power cut.

An affordable option to set up a small kitchen

This 215-litre energy-efficient refrigerator helps you maximize energy savings and lower your electricity bills. With the honeycomb design, get up to 7 days of garden freshness as it maintains optimum moisture in your vegetables and keeps them fresh longer. The shelves also come with sturdy and durable toughened glass that is built to take the load of your everyday needs. This refrigerator has an easy-to-clean removable airtight anti-bacterial gasket, that keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator, keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods.

Smart connect technology for areas with power cuts

This 190-litre single-door refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor which delivers unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation. Smart connect technology in LG direct cool refrigerator helps you connect your refrigerator to a home inverter in case of power cuts. It has a lattice-patterned box cover that maintains the moisture at the optimal level which helps keep your vegetables moist and fresh. Special features of this refrigerator are fast ice making, spacious chiller zone, and base stand with drawer to store items like potato and onion that don’t need cooling.