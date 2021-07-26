Natural shade for every mood

Unlike lip liners that need to be pressed hard onto the lips, these twist-up lip liners are super soft and glide easily. The texture is moist, yet it doesn’t look glossy. Instead, it lends any lipstick you use on top of it, a matte finish look. The liner is super soft, making sure that it doesn’t feel heavy on your lips and keeps you comfortable all day long. Buy this product if you want something that will last the entire day you’re out.

Structure with rich pigment

This lip liner is truly creamy and glides smoothly across your lips. It is the best option for effortless and well-defined lips as it gives them a structured look. The lip liner ensures that your lipstick lasts long and doesn’t bleed or smudge. In fact, it’ll give you a flawless pout in just one glide. Moreover, the product is self-sharpening and all you need to do is twist it up and retract when you’re done. This lip liner is perfect for someone who needs lip liners to match multiple shades of lipstick.

Contours lips for a perfect look

A long-lasting lip liner, this product ensures you a perfect application with its soft creamy formula. The pigment is bright and complements your lipsticks well, rather than dulling them down. All you need to do is apply it onto your lip lines for a bold contour and also fill in the rest of the lips to create a base for the lipstick. It is available in five different shades, all of which are waterproof so that you can be worry-free the entire day. Get this lip liner if you need something that's waterproof.

Silky precision with moisturizing properties

Truly one of a kind, this lip liner comes in 15 amazing shades that match all your lipsticks. The product is creamy as it contains soft wax as well as hyaluronic acid that gently moisturizes your lips while also giving them perfect definition. Because it is in a twist-up form, the lip liner is hassle-free to use. Glide it across your lips, apply lipstick and the product will make sure your makeup stays in place the entire time. If you need a lip liner that also moisturizes, this is the product for you.