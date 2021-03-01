Four Popular OTG for your home

Perfect for a medium-sized family

This is an efficient OTG oven that can bake, grill, toast, and cook different food items. It has a capacity of 22 L, making it suitable for small families. It has a stainless steel body which makes it durable. It also comes with a 60-minute timer which sends you a notification when the food is completely cooked. It has a heating element of 1200 watts. It also comes with included attachments like a cooking tray, grill rack, barbeque rack, tong, and skewer rods. It comes with a warranty of 2 years on the product and the manufacturer also gives an option of returning the product within 10 days of purchase if there are any defects or something is not there in the OTG oven as it was promised. This OTG is perfect for you if you absolutely love cooking.

Fuss-free for your little home

This OTG comes with digital controls for selecting modes, recipes, time, and temperature. The one-touch pre-set menu makes it all possible to cook a variety of Indian recipes with extreme ease. It also comes with a one-touch pre-heat option, as well. The Opti-Temp function ensures high quality of browning and crispiness. Ideal to prepare the best cakes and bread, this OTG helps to toast your foods to perfection. It reduces moisture and provides a high level of crispiness. Grilling chicken and meat are absolutely hassle-free using this OTG.

The OTG comes equipped with soft-turn chrome finish knobs to enable better handling. The chamber light makes it easy to monitor the food while cooking. If you’re techno-savvy with a knack for cooking, this OTG is perfect for you!

Easy cleanable

This is one of the leading OTG manufacturers in the world. This OTG comes with a 60-litre capacity and an illuminated chamber and a mirror-finish door. It features a convection function along with a motorized rotisserie. The crumb tray facilitates easy cleaning. Thanks to the 60-minutes timer function, the food is prevented from getting overheated or burnt. Moreover, the time-bypass or stay-on function keeps the food warm for up to two hours. With a power consumption of 2000 Watts, this OTG consumes less electricity. You also get a 2-year warranty on the product from the manufacturer. Get this OTG if you want something simple for your cooking aid.

Hassle-free cooking

Baking soft bread and yummy cakes have never been easier. Be it round Rotis and Papads or grilling vegetables and meat. This OTG caters to all of your needs. It features temperature control of up to 250 degrees C with automatic cut-off and a 60-minute timer with an alarm. It consumes 1280 Watts of power. The control panel features stylish and easy-to-use knobs. You can also use the heating element selector with ease which provides 3 distinct settings. The OTG unit comes with a window made of tempered glass which also happens to be resistant to heat for your maximum safety.