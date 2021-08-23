For a steaming cuppa tea anytime

This insulated flask is made to keep your beverages hot or cold. Its body is made from high-grade stainless steel, while its interior is copper coated. The copper-coated interior retains heat to keep your hot liquids piping hot for a longer duration. The flask is fitted with a cap that also doubles as a mug. This allows you to indulge in your favourite beverage whenever you please. The flask is leakproof to make sure you never have to face a messy spill. Buy this insulated flask to have a cup of coffee or tea on the go.

Eco-friendly, reusable tumbler

This insulated tumbler works well when you need your caffeine fix on the way to work or the gym. The tumbler is built to be compact enough to fit in a handbag or your workout duffel bag. The tumbler's body is powder-coated to make it sweat-resistant and prevent slips. Besides, we loved the fantastic green colour that makes it stand out anywhere. The tumblers cap has a flip-top lid that makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. Buy this if you're looking for a reusable stainless steel tumbler for daily use.

Double-walled water bottle

This insulated bottle is built to keep your beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The flask is reusable and made from high-grade stainless steel to avoid corrosion. Each bottle comes with a convenient insulation sleeve to make carrying on long drives, picnics, and camping simple. Easy to use and clean, all you need is a mild detergent and a bottle brush to keep it in good shape for years.

Refills made accessible

This insulated flask can hold up to 900ml of your drink of choice. The flask uses Double Walled Insulation to make sure your beverages stay hot or cold. The insulation can keep hot liquids hot for up to 14 hours while cold drinks stay cold for almost 18 hours. The flask has a sleek design that is both compact and aesthetically pleasing. The flask is made to last with a durable steel body and an easy sip cap that helps you sip up whenever you need to. Buy this flask for its sturdy build, quality design and excellent temperature retention.