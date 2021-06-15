Insightful and well-written

This memoir by Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah explores the complex intricacies of government service, the institution of the Indian armed forces, and the state of Higher Education in India. The author, who has had an illustrious career in both the Indian Army and in Higher Education also highlights the Indian Muslim experience in India. His memoir describes historic events like the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and the Army’s role in restoring order to riot-torn Gujarat in 2002. Told in a brisk, compelling narrative voice, this book is a must-read.

Page-turner

This book is a thoroughly researched retelling of the life and times of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, the last queen of the House of Travancore. Set in 1408, the book is peopled with unforgettable characters such as the painter Raja Ravi Varma and his vengeful wife. The author brings the flavor of court culture in that era to life. The arresting, vivid prose makes this book a true page-turner. If you like your history with a slice of drama and a generous helping of political intrigue, then this is the book for you.

YES Bank history

This biography maps the rise and fall of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor. Kapoor was infamously arrested in 2020 after allegations of bribery and corruption against Yes Bank came to light. This book places the enigmatic Kapoor right in the middle of a fast-paced, finance-driven India in the early 2000s. The author uses this backdrop to chart Kapoor's journey as he navigates a world rife with pride, deceit, and greed. Wherever you stand on the events that lead to this book, it’s a truly fascinating read.

Story of Gengis Khan

Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World is a brilliant piece of revisionist history that centers on the legacy of Genghis Khan. This emperor started and led the Mongol empire which contributed to cultural communication, trade, and civilization is far more substantial ways than the Roman Empire did. In a fresh, accessible writing voice author Jack Weatherford puts a spotlight on Genghis Khan right from his roots in tribal culture to how he changed the course of human history.