Enriching Vitamin B5 properties

This gel contains a promising blend of ingredients that work wonders for your under-eye area. It includes caffeine to energise and get rid of tiredness, glycerin to help soften the skin and retain moisture, and pro-vitamin B5 for its anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties. The gel comes in the form of a roll-on, which makes the application even easier and more efficient. All you need to do is massage with the roller for half a minute and make sure you get some rest after application for better results. Buy this product if you’re looking for a roll-on eye gel.

Efficiently lightens dark circles

This product is a good choice for many reasons. It is designed to lighten your dark circles, gently heal the sensitive skin under your eyes and also help you relax and rejuvenate. The gel is lightweight and all you need to do is gently massage it in with your little finger. Wait for 10-15 minutes for the product to absorb. Doing this regularly will help you achieve good results with the help of all its plant-based ingredients like argan oil, olive oil, plant betaine etc. Purchase this under-eye gel if you’re in search of cruelty-free and vegan products.

Revitalises and de-stresses

An ayurvedic recipe that is known to energise and reduce stress, this eye gel is a good product to include in your day and night routine. It is made with the help of natural, organically grown ingredients like almond oil, cucumber juice etc. and all you need to do is pat the product around your eyes. The eye gel gets rid of all your fatigue and is suitable for all skin types. In fact, it has a cooling sensation that refreshes your eyes as well. If you’re someone who has sensitive skin, this under-eye gel is for you.

Packed with the goodness of Aloe Vera

Given that it is developed and approved by dermatologists, this under-eye gel is quite efficient, gentle and suitable for all skin types. The product contains no parabens or sulphates. Instead, it’s made with the blend of pure aloe vera extract to reduce inflammation and improve moisturising, along with Hyaluronic Acid to help skin cell renewal. Regular use of this under-eye gel is known to result in brighter eyes and soothed puffy under-eye skin. Buy this product for its dermatologist-developed formula that is suitable for all skin types.