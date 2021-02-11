Four facial cleansers that will make a difference to your skin

Super gentle

This cleanser feels like plunging into a cold, bubbling mountain stream on a sunny day. It’s refreshing and invigorating gel formula is gentle, but also cleanses dirt, sebum, and impurities from your skin. It lathers and foams well, gently breaking down makeup and oils. It leaves your skin feeling supple, clean and ready to absorb other products. The secret lies in the ingredients which include a calcium-rich réotier water that hydrates, revives and refreshes. A perfect choice for people with combination or dry skin.

For oily skin

This soap-free gel cleanser contains surfactants that deep cleans your pores but doesn’t strip your skin. It maintains your skins moisture balance and with consistent use, will slow down the hyper-production of sebum and oil. This results in skin that is significantly less shiny. The cleanser also combats hormonal breakouts, redness and irritation. The unique formula of Avene Thermal Spring water, Zinc Gluconate and Monolaurin soothe inflammation caused by breakouts and unclogs pores leaving you with calm, happy skin.

To Banish Acne

Adult or hormonal acne can give your self-esteem a beating. With this Kaya Clinic Purifying cleanser, you can tackle this common skin condition head-on. This face wash is enriched with salicylic acid and is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Besides battling acne, scarring and inflammation, this face wash also removes excess oil and controls oil production. The skin-conditioning agents in its formula ensure hydrated, healthy skin. It’s also dermatologically tested. This one’s a perfect choice for combination to oily skin.

Korean Skincare

The Recast Aqua Radiance Deep Cleansing Gel uses the latest intel on skincare from Korea. The gel to scrub formula lathers up to break down makeup, dirt and impurities on the skin. Then, it forms gentle massage balls that exfoliate your face, sloughing off dead skin cells. Your face gets a moisturizing deep clean as well as an exfoliation treatment. This results in supple, soft and glowing skin. This facial cleanser suits all skin types but we especially recommend it if you have texture from scarring and dull or lifeless skin.