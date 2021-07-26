French Cypress aroma that refreshes

This French Cypress aroma oil has a crisp and woody fragrance - one that promises tranquility with a soothed body and mind. You can use this oil with an aroma diffuser as well as apply it directly onto your skin in small quantities. It helps control sebum levels on oily skin surfaces with the help of the French Cypress’s clarifying properties. Even a few drops are enough to see a difference over time. Purchase this product if you’re looking for a cold-pressed essential oil that works wonders to uplift your mood.

Calming Lavender for a good sleep

Perfect for luxury aromatherapy, this French Lavender essential oil has been sourced straight from Provence in France. The oil, with its floral fragrance and light texture, is a favorite amongst users because of its relaxing properties. You can apply it on blemishes to heal them, mix it with your shampoo to soothe the scalp or just add it to an aroma diffuser for a good night’s sleep. As you smell the revitalizing fragrance, your mind begins to feel calmer and decongests. Buy this product to promote comfortable sleep.

One oil many uses

This Ylang Ylang essential oil is a completely natural product that has many uses. It comes in handy for aromatherapy by adding it to the diffuser, as a perfume, or even for massage by mixing into other carrier oils. While it is not suitable for medicinal use, the essential oil is extracted with care to make you feel rejuvenated and at ease even after a long day. You should get this product if you’re in search of essential oil with a pleasant smell that has multiple uses.

Organic Lemon oil for aromatherapy

This organic Lemon essential oil is famous for its refreshing and invigorating citrus fragrance. The oil has been extracted from lemon rinds and is 100% pure and natural. It doesn’t contain any additives and neither is it diluted to ensure the best experience when used for aromatherapy. Although, if applying directly to the skin, it is recommended to blend it with another carrier oil. The oil comes in a bottle with a dropper cap that makes it hassle-free to use every day. Buy this product if you want an essential oil that is pure and natural.