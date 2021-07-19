Explore the evolution theory in detail

Written by the renowned scientist and geologist Charles Darwin, The Origin of Species details the theory of evolution as studied by the author. It was originally published for the sake of scientific literature but is today considered to be the best ever according to the evidence gathered for proving his thoughts. The book introduces the readers to so many concepts and explains them with the minutest details. You must have The Origin of Species in your home library if you’re a non-fiction enthusiast.

Perfect for a long read

Adam Smith, a popular figure in Scotland due to his exceptional memory and critical thinking powers, wrote The Wealth of Nations over 2 centuries ago. Ever since its first publication the book has been considered to be a great contribution to economics as it classifies labour, money, stock, political systems, taxes, etc. and describes what goes into building a nation’s wealth. This book is a long read and you must consider purchasing it if you’re looking for something to keep you company on weekends.

Powerful and influential read

Considered to be the greatest Philosopher in the world, Plato wrote The Republic back in 380 BC. This book is a compilation of all his doctrines and elitist ideas, and without a doubt is truly powerful. On reading, you’ll be introduced to Plato’s school of thought, giving you many points of discussion or argument with others who are familiar with his ideas. The Republic is truly an influential book and a great read for someone who is a fan of philosophy.

A scientific study of political strategy

Niccolò Machiavelli, an Italian diplomat from the renaissance era wrote The Prince. In the book he dives into the nitty gritties of political powers and gives readers an insight into the minds of rulers from the same era. Machiavelli explains what may have been the reason behind the princes of Italy losing their regime. He even goes on to explain ways of acquiring and maintaining political power in his book. If you’re into politics, philosophy and European history, The Prince is for you!