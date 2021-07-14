Make learning fun with picture books

A complete set in itself, these 12 picture books make for the perfect start for kids. The set includes a book each on English Alphabets, Numbers, Fruits, Flowers, Animals, Birds, Body Parts, Shapes, Colours, and Good Habits. They serve as a perfect choice for preschool learning, as the bright pictures and bold fonts keep kids engaged. What’s more, is that the books are made of non-tearable paper to ensure that they’re in good condition even after rough handling. You should get this set of 12 picture books for your toddlers before they begin kindergarten.

Enchanting mythological storybooks

Kids love listening to stories and these books are a great way to familiarise them with Indian mythology. This set comprises five different stories right from Mahabharata, Ramayana, to Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna, and Lord Hanuman. Not only are the stories easy to read and grasp but the illustrations printed within are truly vibrant and mesmerizing. This makes the book more attractive for kids within the reading age of four to seven. Buy this set of mythological storybooks if you’re looking for something with big pictures and bold font size.

Explore the world of dinosaurs

Dinosaurs have always been a topic of fascination for most children, and this set of ten Dino World stories will have your kids glued to the books. Each book tells imaginative stories of 10 different types of dinosaurs like Apatosaurus, Velociraptor, etc. While the stories are engaging, the illustrations within are attractive enough to keep kids amused. The narration is quite playful and makes for a great read for kids within the age of six to ten years. This set is a good gifting choice - one that they’ll remember for years to come. It makes a worthy gift for your kid’s next birthday!

Vocabulary building board books

Introducing kids to a variety of basic everyday topics has never been easier. This set contains books that help them learn about shapes, color, wild animals, sea animals, birds, fruits, vegetables, modes of transport, and most importantly alphabets and numbers. The words are paired with vibrant pictures which help kids easily remember what they’ve been taught. This further helps them become more observant in their everyday life. If you’re looking for something that helps your child build their vocabulary, then this set is a great choice.