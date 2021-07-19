Art therapy for relaxation

Art is known to lower stress and can be truly therapeutic after a long day’s work. Designed by Emma Farrarons, a French designer based in London, The Mindfulness Colouring Book is good for keeps. The book is pocket-sized, making it easy to be carried along in your handbag. The illustrations within are a mix of sophisticated floral and Aztec patterns that help you meditate. It is a good buy for those looking to indulge in art therapy on the go.

Build focus with illustrations

Colouring is a fun activity, gone are the days when it was something that only kids indulged in. Building on this newfound love amongst adults, the designer has come up with patterns that boost concentration and relieve the chaos in your mind. The book contains a wide range of patterns, right from freehand designs and typography to birds and seashells. This particular book is a part of a series of colouring books with equally fun designs. The intricate colouring patterns make this book a perfect purchase for those who want to build concentration levels.

Stress-relieving patterns

The patterns in the book ‘Soulful Colouring’, are so attractive that you wouldn’t want to waste any time before beginning to fill in your favourite colours. What’s good about this book is that it has designs that are perfect for adults as well as children. There are patterns that are intricate as well as bold, so all you need are vibrant colours to unleash your creativity. If you’re looking to gift something to your loved ones, this book with its beautiful patterns is a great pick.

Thoughtful hand illustrations

The designers of this book had one goal in mind - to ensure that adults get to take a breather without too much effort and the book does exactly that! It has a good mix of quotes that you can colour into, along with other patterns. You can tell from the designs that a lot of thought has gone into publishing this little book. Moreover, the book has been printed on quality paper which ensures that colours don’t seep through on the back page. It is a good choice even for someone who wants to add to their existing collection.