Four Classic Box sets for the Bibliophile in you

The greatest works of Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen set the gold standard for regency romance. Lose yourself in Regency-era witticisms, bon-mots, memorable and interesting heroines, handsome gentlemen, lovers tiffs, interfering mothers, and indulging fathers. Most of all, revel in the sweet happy endings. The titles in this set include five of Austen's greatest novels: Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Sense and Sensibility, Mansfield Park, and Persuasion. The books feature romantic cover art in shades of pink and dove grey, so they'll look stunning on your bookshelf.

Best of Agatha Christie

You'll stay up way past your bedtime with these novels. Agatha Christie has earned her reputation as the best Mystery writer in the English Language. This box set includes 'And then they were none' which Christie herself admits to being the most difficult work she has ever written. The other two titles in the set – Murder on the Orient Express and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd – feature the inimitable Hercule Poirot. Follow along as he unravels baffling, gripping, and absorbing cases. The page turners in this set are a must-have.

The complete works of Arthur Conan Doyle

Even if you've never read the books, you've probably heard of Sherlock Holmes. The character is so unforgettable that artists have revived him in film, television, and even on stage. Dive into Arthur Conan Doyle's fiction and you will discover or rediscover just how nuanced this detective is and how tightly wound the plots of these mysteries are. Follow along breathless, as Sherlock Holmes puts on his deerstalker hat and sets off to solve the unsolvable. You'll find yourself cheering at the close of every case.

Best of Dan Brown

American thriller writer Dan Brown certainly knows how to keep readers on the edge of their seats. This box set features Robert Langdon, his most well-known character. Langdon is a Harvard professor with expertise in art history and symbology and he often gets roped in to solve high-profile, hair-raising crimes. Brown uses an urgent writing style that enhances his fast-paced plots. His novels are very entertaining and hard to put down. This box set includes the titles Angels and Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, Digital Fortress, and Deception Point.