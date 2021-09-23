The classic frothy cold coffee

This classic cold coffee is generally so smooth; you can enjoy it served with chunks of ice or chips that change the texture and fun of every sip. A "signature beverage", this kit has a Coffee jar and a free frother that make it easy to use every morning and even take with you on your next vacation. The stylish packaging even makes it a good option for housewarming parties when you need a creative gift that is universally appreciated. Buy this for the dependable coffee quality, taste and aroma.

DIY your morning cold coffee

Suitable for the budget-conscious who want to enjoy a stylish coffee, this DIY Kit has easy-to-mix bubble coffee you can make in minutes. Just add cold water to enjoy café-style bubble cold coffee, complete with the signature bottle and wide straw anywhere. This pack contains eight portions (350 ml) of Caffeine Overload - Classic cold coffee with imported Taiwanese coffee popping bobas. Each box also includes ten wide straws and four signature bottles that double up as shakers. This two-in-one feature makes it a fun addition to your next potluck, picnic, or gets together with friends. Grab this if you love to sip, pop and chew your way through your favourite brew.

Preservative-free cold coffee

All you need to enjoy the simple, refreshing, and stunningly smooth taste of this cold coffee is water. Now anyone can brew fresh cold coffee directly in the fridge. There's no equipment required, and each box contains three brew packs that make a total of 9 cups. Amp up the flavour with a splash of cream or add some chocolate syrup for a slightly sweeter experience. Made from 100% Arabica beans, sourced directly from farms, try this if you love finding new ways to enjoy your cold coffee.

Premium coffee to sip on the go.

This kit makes it easy to enjoy a premium coffee drinking experience anywhere. Now you can enjoy a delightful cold coffee on your way to work or at the park or beach and all while reducing your dependence on single-use cups with the vacuum insulated travel mug by Bodum that comes free with this pack. This medium roasted coffee has a delicate intensity that will appeal to coffee connoisseurs and beginners alike, making this a great and eco-friendly way to satisfy your caffeine cravings.