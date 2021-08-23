Spicy chicken noodles

If you like your noodles spicy, then this flavour of chicken ramen noodles is for you. The noodles taste amazing in the thick Korean-style black bean sauce. Black beans have a creamy texture and a mildly sweet flavour, which works well to balance out the dish's spiciness. The flavours combine to give you a bowl of noodles that will satisfy your craving for spicy food but won't leave your tongue on fire. It comes in a pack of 5, making it a great buy to keep your pantry stocked for a while. Get this chicken noodle if you like snacks that pack a real punch of flavour.

Ready in moments

These chicken noodles smell delicious as they begin to cook, and we're glad to say the aroma matches the flavour profile. The recipe gives you all the fun of Maggi’s unique chicken masala taste as well as contains 15 percent of your required daily dose of iron to keep you going. The quick cook time is yet another bonus. If you have ever woken up in the middle of the night with hunger pangs, this packet of noodles is just what you need.

Value meals for hungry kids

These noodles are for those who love a milder taste of spice. Each packet contains two sachets - one with seasoning powder, bursting with flavour and the other the chilli oil for a touch of spice. The recipe is 100 per cent halal and comes in a pack of 40 pieces making it a great pantry staple for large families with many growing children. Excellent with some added veggies and sprouts, you'll find it hard to resist preparing them more often.

For a delicious late-evening office snacks

This bowl of chicken noodles is perfect for those travelling or on the go as you just add hot water to get a snack. The bowl the noodle comes packed in is also microwave safe. Just pop it in a microwave for about 4 minutes after adding water and the flavouring, then get to the good part - tucking into the delicious broth and noodles. The soup is where the flavour's at; you can taste the chicken with just a hint of spice. Stock some of these noodle containers in your office drawer. You'll thank us later.