Get a quick and effortless shine

This concentrated shampoo quickly loosens stubborn dirt and dust on your car to reveal the shine hidden underneath. The shampoo is also Ph balanced for the protection of your vehicle. A Ph balanced shampoo is essential when choosing a car shampoo as it is specially formulated not to strip away a cars wax coating and ruin its paintwork. Once applied to your car, the shampoo is easy to rinse off with little to no great effort. So why spend a ton of cash on expensive car washes? Get this outstandingly effective car shampoo and keep your car in sparkling condition from the comfort of your garage.

Effective car care

This car shampoo is formulated to be extra thick to give you a thick foamy lather. The shampoo's formula also contains carnauba wax for enhanced effectiveness. Carnauba wax forms a thin protective layer on the exterior of your vehicle repels moisture and the hot sun rays to keep your car's paintwork looking pristine. Some car shampoo's do not foam well with hard water. This car shampoo works well with both soft and hard water to remove dirt from your car's exterior. Buy this car shampoo to keep your car's shine looking like it just rolled off the production line.

Get rid of grime the easy way

If you are looking for a car shampoo that does not strip off the wax protection on your vehicle, then look no further. This car shampoo is engineered with synthetic polymers to protect the wax coating on your car while still being tough on dirt and road grime. The shampoo is designed to work on painted car parts and your cars rubber, vinyl and plastic components to leave you with a brilliantly shiny finish. The formula also contains water softeners that reduce deposits in hard water to avoid the formation of unsightly water spots. Add this product to your cart now to take your car cleaning routine to the next level.

Just a little goes a long way

The suitable old bucket-wash method is still the most popular method used to wash cars, and that is where this car shampoo shines, literally. Its honey-thick viscosity generates a high amount of suds that make cleaning your vehicle an effortless experience. You also do not need a large amount of shampoo to get your car clean. An amount of just 15 to 20ml of the concentrate per 4 litres of water to enough to get rid of nasty dirt build-up, pretty much ensuring the shampoo will last for a good while. If you are a car enthusiast that loves the DIY car care experience, this car shampoo is sure to please.