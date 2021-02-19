Four books that teach you everything about the aviation industry

The Pilots best friend

If you're considering a career as a pilot, but don't quite know how to get started, this book is for you. It outlines everything you need to know from how to apply to International Aviation Training, which institutes deliver a quality education, how to finance your education, how to prepare for and sail through interviews, and what kind of employment opportunities you can look forward to. It isn't just informative, it's motivational too. We love how it highlights what qualities and personality traits the industry looks for and how you can develop them.

For future flyers

Here are the perks of being a Pilot. You get to control a giant, flying machine. You learn important life skills outside of flying an aircraft. You gain an instant family of fellow pilots across the world. You'll witness a stunning sunrise over an ocean from 1,000 feet up in the air from your cockpit. In this book, you will learn how all these experiences can be yours. A step-by-step guide to everything you need to know about becoming a pilot from what a typical day looks like to what your future holds.

For Cabin crew and Ground Staff

Aviation wings is authored by two experts that have a decade's experience in the aviation industry. Authors Arun Sharma and Gagan Deep examine the careers of cabin crew members and ground staff from every possible angle so that you know exactly what you're getting into. With tips on how to impress Human resources at interviews, an exhaustive glossary of aviation terms, and incisive interview sample questions, this is designed to be your strategic guide to getting your foot in the door of this competitive industry. Perfect for curious newcomers and even people who haven't applied to Aviation academies yet.

A day in the life of a pilot

If you're looking for a well-researched insider view on how to become a pilot, this book fits the bill. Authored by flying Instructor and Captain Lee Woolastan who works with a noted UK airline, this book gives you every significant detail about this exciting career choice. What makes it stand out are the practical tips on how to tweak your CV, how to snag interviews and how to start mapping your journey from reading this book to setting foot inside a cockpit and achieving your dreams.