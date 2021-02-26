Four Best Yummy Preserves For The Entire Family

Made by local women in Himachal Pradesh

This bottle of strawberry preserves will feel like a dream come true on the breakfast table. Not only is it brilliantly inviting in color but one look at the whole strawberries in the bottle will make you want to dig in! These preserves are available in a wide variety of flavors and are made with 100 percent fruits. It contains absolutely no added sugar, artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or additives - which means you can help yourself to the preserves without any feeling of guilt whatsoever. You can add it to your bowl of cereal, spread it on toast, or even layer it on a cake. While the bottle stores for up to 2 years, the preserves are so yummy, you’ll finish them in no time! Buy this bottle if you want to treat yourself to some lovely tasting fruit preserves made by the local women in Himachal Pradesh.

Made with a unique mix of ingredients

Packed with a truly unique flavor, this bottle of preserves is made with fresh juicy plums, sugar, a little bit of spice and a dash of non-alcoholic rum! When you open the lid you’ll be drifted away into a dream world and even more so when its taste will linger in your mouth. The combination of flavors is irresistible and it's perfect for those special occasions as well like Sunday brunches or Christmas dinner! Buy this product for its unique flavor combination!

Prepared with an age-old family recipe

Packed with everything natural, this bottle contains preserves made with handpicked blackberries grown in environment-friendly farms that will make your heart melt. Even without any artificial preservatives, the product retains freshness like none other and is the perfect option to satisfy your sweet tooth - whether you eat it as is or add it to your yogurt for a healthy snack. This blackberry preserve is prepared with an age-old family recipe and it is exactly like you’d imagine fresh juicy blackberries to taste. Get this bottle of blackberry preserves for you and your family if you like buying products that not only taste great but are also environment-friendly.

Whole fruit cooked to perfection!

Every jar of this cherry preserves contains whole cherries that are cooked to perfection. The brand is a market leader in France and makes these deep red cherry preserves with an all-natural recipe. It has a bold flavor and you will not be able to stop eating it at one bite. This bottle makes for a great addition to your picnic basket and will taste amazing along with scones or when paired with cubed hard cheeses. Why just a picnic - you can do this at home even! You should get this jar of cherry preserves if you’re looking for a gourmet addition to your breakfast table or are hosting a brunch!