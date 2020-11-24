Four Best Winter-ready Berry Lipsticks

Matte lipstick with berry colour pop

This lipstick not only gets applied in a single stroke but also has a high colour payoff making this product reasonably priced. It comes in a matte finish pigment which is in trend right now, for a sophisticated look. But most importantly the lipstick gives you smooth and supple lips with its softening formula - perfect for dry winters and any time your lips feel chapped. This colour-popping lipstick is available in 20 different shades so you can pick your favourite as per your preferences or skin tone. Buy this product for its colour-packed winter-friendly formula.

Lightweight dynamite berry lipstick

Infused with raspberry seed oil for its nourishing and moisturising properties, this lipstick has both - the flavour and colour of berries. The product is in roll-up stick form and has a matte texture which is smooth and creamy. Not only does this ensure a great look, but also takes care of your lips when they are dry and cracked. This way, you don’t have to worry about layering your lip balm before applying the lipstick. If you’re looking for a lipstick with a matte finish that applies smoothly, then this one is a good option for you.

Water-resistant lipstick with fresh berry hues

Dermatologically tested and approved, this lipstick is perfect for a day out with friends. With its fresh berry shade, it settles well on to your lips and looks sophisticated. The lipstick itself is premium and has a soft matte finish that masks uneven cracks of your dry lips, while also moisturising them. The pigment is made with paraben-free and water-resistant formula so you can stay worry-free throughout the day! Get this lipstick in 36 different shades if you’re looking for something lightweight yet long-lasting.

Powder matte formula for smooth texture

Rich in almond oil, jojoba oil and vitamin e for soft and moisturised lips, this lipstick is one you can rely on for the entire day. It glides on to your lips without any effort and gives a high colour payoff in just one stroke. The lipstick has a powder matte formula for a smooth texture which covers up all of your dryness in the harsh winters. All you need to do is apply the weightless lipstick edge to edge on your lips, and you will be sorted for the entire day. It comes in 30 different shades which not only look pretty but also keep your lips supple. You should consider buying this product if you want a lipstick that applies easily.