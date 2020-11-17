Four Best Phone Holders to Go Hands-free

Holds your phone securely

Enhancing your viewing experience with a 270-degree rotation, this mobile stand enables you to place your phone as per your preferred viewing angle. It’s a complete game-changer as not only does it leave your hands free while on a video call but also ensures safety and stability with its dock-mount design. You can also charge your phone or plug-in your device when it's on the stand, making it useful for times when you’re attending a webinar or are learning a new recipe from the internet. You should get this aluminium-bodied stand if you’re looking for something stable to rest your phones on.

Stylish and long lasting

Suitable for mobile all mobile phones between 4-8 inches, the stand provides stable holding as well as gives a comfortable screen viewing experience. It looks good no matter where it is placed with its smooth wooden MDF finish. The base of the stand has an opening through which charging cables can pass. Also, the overall design makes it easy for the stand to be carried anywhere without occupying space. Want something for long-term use? This MDF stand will not let you down.

Turn your phone to the preferred angle

Made using high-quality environment-friendly plastic, this stand is great for everyday use. It folds and adjusts itself to keep your phone according to the angle you want with its double legged feature on which the mobile phones, as well as tablets, can rest. This stand also lets you place your tablets vertically as well as at an angle in which you can type. The product itself is compact and you should buy it if you’re someone who travels and needs multi-device compatibility.

Open, fold and carry with ease

Pocket-sized and folding, this adjustable mobile phone stand is good for carrying around - even daily to the office. The stand comes with an anti-slip pad which safeguards your devices from moving and also by preventing it from scratches. So the next time you’re placing your phone on it, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your phone - it will be stable while you watch a video or attend a virtual office conference. The angle can be adjusted as per your convenience and is also good for e-reading. The product itself is made in India, and if you’re in search of reliability then you can go for this one as it comes with 1 year of manufacturer warranty.