Four Best Multipurpose Spray Bottles

Multipurpose bottle with 360-degree spraying

Equipped with technology to produce a stream of mist that sustains for itself for a continuous spray, the bottle helps cover larger areas with perfect uniformity, quickly and easily. The trigger is designed to reduce fatigue, unlike a traditional trigger that needs to be pumped after each spritz. You can use it to wet hair and restyle it, on days you don’t want to wash, shower your pets, mist clothes for ironing or spraying house plants.

The bottle is spillproof and can be used from every angle. Most importantly, the bottles are airless, so you don’t have to worry about contamination or odor and can be kept used even after a few days.

Spray bottle with a practical design

Made of hard plastic material, this multipurpose spray bottle with a capacity of 1.5 litres has a very practical use. Whether you’re going to use it for cleaning windows, tend to your garden or spraying sanitizer - this spray bottle has a wide and strong base for better stability and also a nozzle that is equipped to adjust the water pressure. With the easy-to-use pump handle, water can be sprayed around with the preferred pressure. All you need to do is rotate the brass nozzle for a variety of sprays - like drops, mist, or steam. Buy this product if you’re looking for something that can be used by the entire family.

Fine mist spray bottle

Made with BPA-free plastic, this easy-to-clean bottle is perfect for refilling and reusing for a long time. Moreover, the material is also food safe and will ensure that it remains odorless. The bottle has a strong, easily adjustable nozzle that sprays water in two different flows - mist and stream. Being compact and lightweight, it makes for a great tool to use while spritzing oil onto the cooking tray, ironing clothes or even for hair care products. Get this product for its food-safe and odorless material.

Travel-size spray bottles

Available in a multi-pack of 4, these refillable bottles can be used for a variety of different purposes. Each bottle has a capacity of 100 ml, which means it is the perfect size to carry with you on your travels. These tiny bottles can hold perfume, sanitizer sprays, hair sprays, face mist, serums etc. so you can travel light and don’t have to lug large-sized self-care products with you. The main body is transparent, enabling you to see the liquid that’s on the inside and is equipped with a trigger cap for protection against spilling. Buy this set of four for travel-friendly and organized carrying.