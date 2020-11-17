Four Best Gift Packs for Newborn Babies

Special pack for special moments

A perfect gift for little angels, this pack contains essentials that all new parents need. Premium care pants and fresh clean baby wipes, that babies keep needing all the time; a premium comfortable pure and azo-free cotton onesie; a baby name dictionary in case the parents are looking for the perfect name for their baby; as well as a special milestone card to note down all special moments in. Overall, this pack is a great gifting option if you’re looking for something that cares, and is fun as well.

A gift that stays close to nature

Recommended by experts, this babycare set is made with a unique blend of natural substances like chamomile, organic apricots, zinc oxide, and coconut-based cleansers along with organic carrot seed oil, red raspberry seed oil, and other such USDA certified ingredients. This blend promises safety for inflammation, irritation, redness, dryness, and goes ahead to soothe and protect the baby's delicate skin and hair. The products are tear-free and have been tested sulfate, paraben, and toxin-free with an Australia-certification. The baby and parents will rest assured with these products in hand. If you want to give your loved ones a gift that is certified safe, then this gift pack is the right choice.

For baby showers or naming ceremonies

Perfect as a gift for baby showers, birthdays, or naming ceremonies this gift set comes packed in a basket. This basket too is useful for storing other essentials after you’re done using these products. A pack of 9 contains baby massage oil, baby powder, diaper rash cream, baby wipes, gentle baby shampoo, gentle baby soaps, baby bath, and baby cream. This pack comes in five different sizes, with a mix of assorted products. The products are clinically tested safe for babies and are made with natural ingredients like fenugreek, green gram, winter cherry, olive oil, hibiscus flowers, etc. that protect, moisturize and nourish baby’s skin. Gift your loved ones this pack as a way to express your care and happiness.

The best gift for new parents

Clinically proven to be 100 percent mild and gentle, this gift pack contains products that are dermatologically tested, allergy tested, and has passed 5 levels of the safety assurance process. Made in India, this pack contains baby soap, baby powder, baby oil, baby shampoo, baby cream, and baby wipes. Above care products, this pack also has a round toothed comb specially designed for baby’s sensitive scalp and an organic cotton romper for the little one’s comfort. And for the parents, this package contains a baby care knowledge book and a book in which they can mark their milestones with their little one. If you’re looking to give something that is known to be the best for a baby, this is it.