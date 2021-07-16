Stylish and elegant

With a pink dial that is encased in a silver-toned rim, this watch by Sonata stands out for all the right reasons on the wearer’s wrist. It has a white leather band that matches well with pastel-colored outfits. The analog dial has a floral design, which makes the watch even more stylish. The watch, which has a quartz movement type, is precise in terms of showing time and looks truly elegant no matter what the occasion. You should buy this product if you’re looking for a watch with a leather band.

Delicate yet sturdy

This watch by Rich Club shows off a fun and unique design. It has a pink strap with a white polka dot pattern and a white dial that is encased in a silver-oned rim. On the dial are two tiny pink flowers, and the rim is studded with crystals. Overall, the watch will look good even on special occasions. If you need something that is sturdy yet elegant and delicate in terms of looks, this watch is the perfect pick.

Perfect for everyday wear

Whether for office wear, for parties, or even for a simple dinner out, this watch by Timex will be a beautiful addition to your existing collection. It sits well on the wrist with its sleek jet black band and a shiny black dial. Complementing the black color is an 8.1 mm thick case with a gold rim, that is water-resistant up to 30 metres. The push-button foldover clasp on the strap is also gold-toned. This watch is for someone who’s looking for an accessory that is suitable for every occasion.

Sophisticated design

This watch by Emporio Armani is truly exclusive. It has a mother of pearl dial which is very striking especially with rose gold time markings. The watch has a rose gold band that is made entirely of stainless steel and has a silver pattern on it. It also has a water resistance depth of 50 metres, making the wear a worry-free experience. The time hands on the analog display have a quartz movement mechanism. If you’re looking for something that is sophisticated and will stand out, you should consider buying this watch.