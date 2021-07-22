Contains smoothening properties

Packed in a 100 ml tube, the Biolage Smoothproof Deep Treatment Pack is made with oil extracted from camellia flowers that are known to restore your hair’s natural sheen. The product also contains castor oil and other such ingredients which deliver the frizz-free hair promise. Smoothproof Deep Treatment and other such Biolage products have been preferred by many hair professionals across salons as it works wonders in just one application. You should get this product if you’re looking for something with a vegan formula to help manage your hair.

Helps hydrate and repair

This hair mask is designed to ensure you’re having fun as you make your hair happy. The brand - Flawsome, calls it Cake Therapy and it comes packaged in a fun container. It contains all the goodness of plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, sugarcane, green tea leaf, shea butter etc. to make sure that it doesn't harm your hair. It also has a mix of B5 provitamin and a yeast-derived peptide to help repair damage and seal in moisture. Buy this product if you’re looking for a hair mask that will suit chemically treated hair.

Deep conditions unmanageable hair

Developed by Schwarzkopf, a leading haircare brand that believes in simple beauty, the Keratin Smooth Perfect mask controls frizz and smooths hair strands. The product has a cell perfecting formula to restore damaged cells all the way from cuticle to end. All you need to do is apply the product after towel drying wet hair, wait for a bit and rinse it out for impeccably shiny and nourished hair. This product is a must-have for everyone in search of something that will lock in moisture.

Nourishes hair in minutes

Made using amazing ingredients like avocado oil, argan oil and shea butter, the Plum Nourish-Up hair Mask works its magic in minutes. This recipe works towards conditioning and nourishment to help avoid split ends, breakage and frizz. Apply the mask onto your wringed-out hair, cover it with a hair wrap, leave it on for at least 20 minutes. Once the wait time is over, rinse thoroughly and style your hair as your heart desires. You should go for this hair mask if you need something without harmful ingredients like silicone, sulphates, paraben, zinc etc.