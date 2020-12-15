Four Best Comfortable Home Swing Chairs You'll Really Enjoy

Swing made with cloth and ropes

Made with love and care by Indian artisans, this swing is essentially a cloth fashioned with cotton fabric and rope that is attached to a plank. It can be strung up on the ceiling and has a capacity to hold about 150 kg of weight. It comes with all the necessary attachments which you might need to install the swing onto a ceiling, or even on your patio and on strong tree branches. You can buy this product if you want a quick fix swing which can be installed anywhere you like.

Sturdy and roomy swing chair

Being 150”x70”x65” in size, this swing chair is quite roomy and perfect for relaxing on. It comes as an all-in-one kit so you can install your swing chair in no time. All you need to do is insert iron hooks with S hooks in the provision on your ceiling. The entire swing is made of ropes with a criss cross pattern on the base. You can add some soft cushions for an even better experience. The swing chair is safe and sturdy, supporting almost 120 kgs of weight and can be hung from concrete or wooden ceilings. Moreover this swing chair has been handcrafted out of 100 percent cotton. Buy this product if you’re looking for something that can be used outdoors as well as indoors.

Aesthetic and convenient swing chair

Shaped like an egg, this swing chair is perfect for every kind of room - whether indoors, or outside in the garden, patio or terrace. The best part about this chair is the fact that it barely requires any installation given that it comes with its own stand. It is durable and long lasting, and most importantly resistant to water keeping it safe even during the monsoons. The swing chair can carry about 100 kilograms of weight. Also, it comes with a soft and comfortable cushion, and together the entire swing chair looks aesthetic. You should buy this product if you're looking for something that can add to the beauty of your home.

Swing chair drafted with natural cane

Hand-crafted by local artisans with durable cane, this swing chair comes with a full cushion and all accessories you will require to hang it up. It is natural cane brown in colour and goes well in your garden or living room. You can add a few planters around it to make the corner with this swing chair look even more beautiful and it could be your new favourite space in your home. Buy this product for its aesthetics and durability values.