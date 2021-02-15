Four adorable outfits for baby girls

Cheerful and cute

This poppy red dress sports a cheeky bow and a flouncy little checked frill. It comes with a matching set of bloomers and is made from 100 percent cotton. It is also easy to put on and take off. The floral print will make your child look like a fairy in a garden and the bright colour brings a pop of cheer. The fabric is soft and won’t irritate your baby’s skin and we love how breathable and lightweight it is. A perfect choice for a hot summer day.

Runway ready

We didn’t know baby girls could look this polished and posh. The Toonyport Frock is a chic little black and white ensemble fit for a diva. The short bolero-style jacket buttons down the back and has little puffed sleeves. Underneath, the white dress is made from crisp cotton. Elegant line illustrations of hot air balloons, clouds, sailboats, hearts and the Eiffel tower cover the gathered, knee-length skirt. Pair the dress with a hair-bow and little booties to get your darling party-ready.

Old favourite

Little girls look precious in everything, but pinafores are an old favourite. This classic blue pinafore and t-shirt combination will not disappoint. It’s made from cotton, with strong seams that will withstand a lot of wear. Besides, the cotton won't wrinkle and get crushed. With an embroidered floral pattern on the gathered skirt, it is a gorgeous outfit for your beautiful, smiling daughter. The embroidery and bright colour photograph well, making this the perfect outfit for a 'welcome to the family' photoshoot or even just for Instagram.

Ready to party

Move over frills and flounces. This striped A-line tunic dress with matching briefs is the latest in toddler fashion. We love the cheery, smart nautical themes and the red and navy blue stripes. We have to admit, the lightweight fabric, round neck, jaunty bow, and the delicate embroidery are just the icing on an already delectable cake. The bodice has a sweet printed message too. Your toddler will stay cool and comfortable in this lovely outfit and she’ll look adorable.