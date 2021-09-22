Very formal

Miss Chase Women's Navy Blue Blazer Jacket is suitable for the purpose and gives a true meaning of formal wear to the product. It is made up of 100% Polyester with a long sleeve and amazingly tailored sleek collar. It has 2 zipped pockets on the sides for a stylish look.

Loose fit

HRIKSHIKA Fashion brings a popular range of loose fit summer cool designer matching Blazers. As they are loose and tend to be flattering in light, flowing fabrics that are breathable in hot weather and are rich in quality . So hurry up and grab your choice.

Functional clothing

Shaftesbury London Slim Fit Stylish Blazers are single-breasted two button blazers for women and have double vents at the back with a notched collar crafted with a sharp cut. It has a single-breasted construction and three functional pockets at the front and two inside. Featuring a solid pattern and slim fit, this formal blazer, made from lightweight poly viscose fabric is perfect for layering and delivering a formal look.

Perfect for India

Qiii Beautiful You Women's Single Breasted Formal Blazer is comfortable and breathable making the product a great summer friendly option.The matty texture of the fabric makes the blazer dust repellant and very durable to last for years.Two buttons are carefully crafted and matched with the fabric to give a refined look.The material of construct is poly viscose cotton, a light weight and finished looking polymer that makes best formals. This contemporary styled double buttoned blazer is designed to cater modern trends.Glamorous yet elegant at once, this blazer is given sharp cuts to keep the details of natural shape at collars.