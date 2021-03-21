Foot Spa Massagers for ultimate relaxation

Foot Spa Massager

Now massage your tired arches, soles, and balls of your feet to soothe tight muscles and relax tired, achy feet with IAS Foot Spa Massager. It is a Pedicure Machine for women and men to relax and rejuvenate after a tiring day at work. These Foot Bath Tubs not only give you warmth but their vibration and bubble massage will give you a Jacuzzi-like feeling. The foot rollers for a comfortable foot massage are the highlight of this pedicure machine which comes with an Easy Portability Handle. The temperature controlling facility lets you enjoy your foot massage however you want.

Shiatsu Spa Massager

The complete spa experience is just a button away with the Multifunction Foot Spa by this wonderful product from Inditradition. –Everything you’ve ever wished for is now all together in one single piece of equipment. A Heated Bath, Automatic Massage Rollers, Vibration, Bubbles, Pedicure and a Footbath. By integrating all the best features of acupressure, shiatsu, heat, and hydrotherapy, our all-in-one bath delivers massaging, bubbling bliss to your achy soles and toes. Built-in motorized rollers let you focus on tired heels, soles, and the balls of your feet after an intense workout or long day at work. Ideal for Athletes & people who work on their feet. It is perfect for personal use and as gifts for others.

Foot Bath Massager

Let me now introduce you to Prakal Foot Bath Massager. This foot soak tub is everything you need to relieve stress, fatigue, and enjoy physical and mental relaxation after a tiring day. The Flexible Massage Rolling Balls will relieve muscle tension like a real masseuse's hand. And since it is portable after folded it is very space-saving. And you can also easily carry it with you when you travel or take business trips.

Foot Spa and Massager

Technology has found its way to easy foot care through foot massagers which also improve blood flow and soothe the pain. Lifelong Foot Spa and Massager gives your feet a relaxing pedicure in the comfort of your home. The all-new Lifelong Foot Spa Massager machine is artistically designed with automatic rollers to provide you instant comfort. Lifelong Foot spa massager also offers bubble massage, Infrared Water heat and Timer function, providing you a warm foot spa experience to relieve fatigue. Calming bubbles percolate through the water to pamper your feet and melt away stress. You can control the heat and bubble features using the digital panel which is installed in the front of the machine. Indulge in a relaxing experience with Lifelong Foot Spa Massager which is a thrilling device that gives you great value for money. Lifelong Foot Spa and Massager is designed based on traditional medicine, meridian, and magnetic science.