A better way to store consumables

This storage box comes in a set of 6 pieces. The storage boxes are of various sizes to provide you with options for storing leftover food and vegetables. They are transparent in design to allow you to see what they hold for a quick grab-n-go. The boxes can be used to store items that require refrigeration or for items that are stored in a pantry. They are a great way to avoid food wastage by keeping leftover food safe for you to consume later. Buy this food storage set to cut costs on your food bills.

For fresh food

This set of 2 food containers can help you store a large quantity of food. The containers have a capacity of 4.5 litres, making them ideal for large families or enormous amounts of food. They are also a great way to store your marinated meats and fish in a freezer for grilling or barbecuing later. They can be stacked over each other to help save fridge space or pace on your kitchen countertops. Buy this set of food containers to store large quantities of leftovers.

Keeping your foodstuff safe

These tall food containers are a great way to store loose pulses, beans and food grains in your kitchen pantry. Because they are tall and have a narrow base, they also do not take up a ton of valuable pantry space. They are refrigerator safe and can be used for freezing cooked food as well. A silicone ring and a sturdy locking mechanism make the containers leak-proof, perfect for curries and liquids. Buy this food container to use for dry foods or leftover curries.

For a snack wherever, whenever

These containers are rectangular with a sturdy build quality to keep your foods safe. We all know the struggle you can sometimes face when trying to open airtight food containers. These containers are designed with prominent tabs that make the lid easy to pull off and help prevent this issue. The food containers have a storage capacity of 500ml but are still compact enough to be carried in a handbag or backpack. Buy this set of food containers for travel or a compact solution to food storage.