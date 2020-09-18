Foldable Laptop tables that are easy to store

The perfect addition to your home

With work from home options becoming more and more popular, this versatile, high-quality laptop table is the ideal addition to your home. Perfect for carrying out all kinds of tasks for your home or office, you can use this to work, grab a quick snack or even game for hours without leaving the comfort of your bed. With a load-bearing build and made of quality materials, you can be sure you'll get more done quickly with this well-finished piece.

If you need to work from the comfort of your bed but are conscious of your home decor, this wooden finish table is the one for you.

For anyone who enjoys multi-tasking

Sometimes all you need to get the job done is a sturdy work table. This one made of pinewood and MDF board is easy to use for everything from working on your laptop to TV dinners and doing art. With plenty of storage options built into the table, it's easy to keep your stationery, mouse and even your phone away from the surface unless you need it. The wood finish is beautiful and gives you exceptional value for your money. And the table itself makes the perfect workstation, whether sitting on the bed or the floor.

If you love the idea of a table that's both functional and beautiful, you will be happy with this purchase.

Make doing homework a breeze

Bright, colourful, compact and perfect for making the most of the space in smaller homes, this one is great for kids of all ages. Ergonomically built, this workstation comes with four different angle settings that make it comfortable to use on the table or the bed or even on the floor. This table easily fits a 16" laptop and offers a cool whiteboard feature, making students happy to work for hours without complaint.

If you're looking for a high-quality product to help kids read, play or do their projects from anywhere in your home, this is the product for you.

Sit wherever you want and work

Do you love having breakfast in bed on the weekends or getting productive from your sofa or bed? Then this folding tray table made of powder-coated metal and high-quality wood board is the perfect pick for you. Its efficient design gives you designated holders for your coffee cup/water bottle or tablet that makes using it super productive. Everyone from your school-going child to grandparents finds this table to be of the perfect height and sturdy enough for surfing on laptops or working on projects.

With a smooth surface and lightweight design, this is the perfect table for those who don't like struggling with a laptop in their laps, or with bulky cushions.